Hong Kong marks 28 years since bloody Tiananmen crackdown

Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 28th anniversary of the crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2017. For the third year running, student unions continued their boycott of the vigil, saying its message is increasingly irrelevant to Hong Kong.

Organized by a group of veteran democracy activists, the vigil demands justice for the victims of the crackdown and also pushes for the democratization of China.

As hundreds of thousands of Chinese students took to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, Lee Cheuk-yan felt exhilarated. Several hundred people were killed – possibly several thousand – and more than 1,600 people nationwide were subsequently jailed.

Chinese application users on Sunday defied the internet censorship by sharing images of military tanks, instead of bikes, on the bike-sharing application, to recall the Tiananmen protests’ 28th anniversary.

However, tens of thousands of people were expected to gather later in the day in Hong Kong to mark the anniversary, the only place in China where such large-scale public commemorations happen.

Though past year competing events did not have much effect on turnout – more than 125,000 took part in the Victoria Park vigil and thousands more participated in alternative commemorations – the Alliance has taken measures to attract young people back to the rally.

The United States views the protection of human rights as a fundamental duty of all countries, and we urge the Chinese government to respect the universal rights and fundamental freedoms of all its citizens. “So that’s a great difference from those Hong Kong people who continue to attend the [candlelight] vigil”. Turnout numbers given by activists and authorities always vary widely, but yesterday’s vigil is being widely reported as having the lowest turnout since 2008.

But the park’s six football pitches were full with crowds holding candles and phone torches aloft as they chanted and sang. “Four activists face up to 15 years in prison after they were indicted in March this year, for ‘inciting subversion of state power.’ Their crime in the eyes of the authorities was to sell wine online with a label referencing June 4, 1989, and a picture of the iconic Tank Man”.

“This year marks the 28th anniversary of the Chinese government’s violent suppression of a peaceful protest that took place in and around Tiananmen Square”, Tillerson said in a written statement.

Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong June 4.

For example, this week, Weibo – the Chinese Twitter – informed its users overseas that they will not be able to share photos and videos until June 5 due to an upgrade of its systems, coinciding with the anniversary.

The Twitter-like site said the block, lasting from May 3 to May 5, was to “upgrade the system“.

A small gathering of pro-Beijing supporters rallied near Victoria Park earlier in the day.

Scuffles broke out briefly among rival protesters before police separated them. Beijing distrusts Tsai and her ruling Democratic Progressive Party because it traditionally advocates independence for Taiwan.

Tsai Ing-wen said that the biggest gap between Taiwan and China is democracy and freedom, needling Beijing at a time when relations between China and the self-ruled island are at a low point.

She also asked Beijing to acknowledge June 4 and work towards democracy, offering Taiwan’s help to do so.