Honor 9 official teaser shows June 12 to be launch date

The Huawei Honor 9 is expected to feature the high performing Kirin 960 processor chip which is now used in the Huawei Mate 9. However, Huawei has now confirmed via an official poster, that the smartphone will be launched on June 12 in China.

Based on the poster, the Honor 9 will be unveiled on June 12 at an event held in Shanghai, China.

The poster roughly translates “Beautiful and Colourful”, which could simply mean that the smartphone will come in different colour variants.

As per the leak, Huawei Honor 9 will start at 2499 Yuan and will go upto 3399 yuan for the advanced variants. By previous rumors, we know that Huawei is moving towards the P10 with the Honor 9 design.

Twitter leaker Roland Quandt previously reported the Honor 9 would be launching on June 27 at an event in Berlin, but Huawei has yet to confirm that event will take place. For example, it is tipped to arrive with an Octa-core Kirin 960 chipset, a 3100mAh battery and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. We have seen a number of leaked images of the device so far, which show that the Honor 8 will come in black, blue, sky blue, yellow, white, and gray. The key feature will be the camera at the back, with dual lenses 20MP and 12MP sensors.