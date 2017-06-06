Hope conquers fear at One Love Manchester benefit concert

Ariana Grande headlined a star-studded bill at the Old Trafford cricket ground in memory of the victims of the bomb attack following her concert in the city last month (May17), with performers including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford opened the show after the crowd fell silent for a minute. The musicians’ message of strength, love and unity was especially poignant given that, just hours before, another terror attack in central London left seven dead and 48 injured.

The pop superstar spoke to fans during her performance.

Earlier in the night Coldplay joined Grande on stage to sing Oasis’s hit Don’t Look Back In Anger, which has been an anthem for Manchester since the tragedy.

Additional security measures were put in place for the concert, with police warning that everyone would be searched.

The show also saw performances from Take That and Robbie Williams, who led the crowd in a singalong to his hit Strong, with the lyrics changed to “Manchester, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re still singing our songs”.

What does the bee mean for Manchester?

“We processed over 25,000 requests, issuing 14,000 tickets and also syphoning out more than 10,000 unscrupulous applications. These people aren’t going to dampen our spirits”, said 34-year-old Abdullah Mala. But despite this, she still found the courage and strength to put on a show and – after so much awful news lately – put a smile on people’s faces. “We need to try and find a way to overcome the fear”. So happy that I was given the opportunity to be involved in what was a fantastic night.

Concert promoter MMI Live confirmed that the American singer’s “Dangerous Woman Tour” will resume on June 7 in Paris. “God is in the midst and he loves you and he’s here for you”.

However, Usher wasn’t the only artist not to turn up for the One Love Manchester.

Ariana Grande is just 23 years of age.

Sunday’s concert was held on the eve of the first funeral of Manchester attack victims.

Kelly, a Ticketmaster account holder, said she had bought four tickets for herself and her daughter, as well as friends Lisa Duggan, 44, and her daughter Katie for the original concert.