Hostage-taker in Australia had been acquitted of terror plot

An armed standoff in Melbourne, Australia, which left one civilian dead and two police in hospital was a “terrorist incident”, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters Tuesday.

Officers went to an address in a suburb of the city on Monday after reports of an explosion and found one man already dead in a stairwell.

Mr Ashton said there was no indication at this stage that Khayre’s actions were planned in concert with others.

In December 2010, Yacqup Kayre was found not guilty for his involvement in a plot to kill military personnel at Holsworthy army base in Sydney’s south-west.

“This terrorist attack by a known criminal, a man who was only recently released on parole, is a shocking, cowardly crime”.

“I would point to the fact that the sentence did not relate to terrorism acts”.

The gunman, named as Yacqub Khayre had booked an appointment with an escort.

Heavily armed police swarmed the area when a female hostage, believed to be in her 20s, made a triple-0 call telling officers she was being held hostage and a man had been killed.

“He (Khayre) came out of the apartment with a shotgun and commenced to fire at police at the entry-way to the apartments”.

Three special operations police were injured in the Brighton shooting.

“At the scene, when this person’s first arrived there, a man was shot, we believe, by the gunman”, Mr Ashton said. The woman was not harmed.

Ashton said there was nothing to link the violence with a van and knife attacks in London in which three assailants killed seven people.

“The executor of the Melbourne attack in Australia is a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried out the attack in response to appeals to target citizens of coalition states”, it said.

A bomb squad member exits a residential building after police responded to a suburban apartment.

During the seige, 7 News received a call where a woman can be heard screaming in the background, with a male caller saying: “This is for IS”.

“He is someone that was known to us as having a long criminal history, a whole range of offending going back many years ago”.

Islamic State said on Monday one of its fighters was responsible for a shooting and hostage situation in Australia and that he had done so because of the country’s membership in a USA -led coalition against the militant group.