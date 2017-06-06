House Intel panel likely to also subpoena Flynn businesses, Dem says

Despite Russia’s alleged cyber attacks of Democratic officials during last year’s presidential race to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, American intelligence officials have acknowledged there is no evidence that hackers altered the election result.

He says the committee will be “following up with subpoenas” to maximize the chances of getting information from Flynn.

However, the report does not confirm that Russian officials definitely contacted and influenced either Manafort or Flynn.

Brennan said he delivered a stiff telephone warning to his Russian counterpart, the head of the FSB spy agency, against meddling in early August, two months before U.S. intelligence chiefs went public with their belief that Russia was trying to manipulate the election in Trump’s favor. He said he saw intelligence suggesting that Russian Federation wanted to use Trump campaign officials, wittingly or not, to help in that effort. “As valuable as Gen. Flynn might be to our counterintelligence investigation, we don’t believe that it’s our place today to offer him immunity from this committee”, he added.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has stepped up its investigative efforts of the Trump campaign by asking for all of its communications records. The Senate committee asked Flynn and three other Trump campaign associates for documents, including lists of meetings he had with the Russians during the campaign.

Those contacts are now being investigated by committees in both chambers of the US Congress and by recently appointed special counsel Robert Mueller, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation director. “But there was a sufficient basis of information and intelligence that required further investigation to determine whether US persons were actively conspiring, colluding with Russian officials”.

There are several ongoing investigations on Capitol Hill into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian Federation, in the Senate Judiciary and Intelligence Committees and the House Intelligence and Oversight Committees.

The committee is conducting one of the main congressional probes into United States intelligence agency reports of Russian meddling in the election and whether there was collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Flynn has already refused to comply with the Senate Intelligence Committee’s subpoena for documents outlining his contacts with Russian officials, invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. It is unclear, however, whether Russian officials actually tried to directly influence Manafort and Flynn.

On another intelligence matter, Brennan said that while he was CIA director he shared classified information with Russian Federation and other nations about threats related to terrorism. Both have denied any collusion with the Russian government on the campaign to disrupt the election.

The former Central Intelligence Agency director warned that he does not believe the Russians are done trying to interfere in America’s elections and could try to influence the 2018 congressional elections.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded in January that Moscow tried to tilt the November presidential election campaign in Republican Donald Trump’s favour, including by hacking into and leaking the emails of senior Democrats.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Brennan’s testimony underscored that it’s important for Congress to continue conducting its own investigations even though Mueller has been appointed to lead the FBI probe.