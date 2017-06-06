The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee issued subpoenas Wednesday for documents related to his allegations that Trump transition team members’ identities were improperly unveiled in intelligence reports, inspiring Democrats to accuse him of trying to distract from their accelerating probe into Trump associates’ alleged Kremlin ties. But committee aides confirmed that three other subpoenas were sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the NSA for information related to the unmasking of Trump campaign officials.

On Thursday, Schiff complained on both MSNBC and CNN that he was caught off guard by Nunes’ three subpoenas.

Is sleep deprivation impairing Donald Trump? Those subpoenaed are Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and former CIA Director John Brennan.

Another congressional source, who also requested anonymity, said Democrats were “informed and consulted” about the subpoenas ahead of time, but some committee aides said they were not.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, former owner of a problematic mullet, got himself in a bit of a mess in March after colluding with the White House to sidetrack his own committee’s investigation into POTUS.

“That’s the obvious motive”, the aide said, adding that Nunes told the Democrats “super last minute” about his unmasking subpoenas. However, Nunes had never recused himself from continuing to look into the issue of potentially improper unmaskings of Americans.

USA laws and intelligence regulations require the concealment of any American names picked up in foreign communications intercepts unless senior officials request their disclosure for law enforcement or intelligence purposes. It was not clear, however, how many requests came from Democrats versus Republicans.

Schiff feels that Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, who is filling Nunes’ role as head of the Russian Federation investigation, is the person who should have that authority.

On Wednesday (Thursday NZT), Clinton said she suspected Trump’s campaign guided Russian efforts.

There were seven subpoenas related to the investigation issued today in total: four on the Russian Federation probe and three related to unmasking requests. The associate did say that Robert Mueller, appointed by the Justice Department earlier this month to lead the government’s inquiry, is allowing Comey to make certain statements.

The president’s claim was refuted by former FBI Director James Comey in congressional testimony before Trump fired him last month. The objection was made because some witnesses did not comply with the committee’s requests for documents. Farage, a Trump supporter and former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, said he had no Russian Federation connections. Similarly, in late 2016, the Obama administration revealed it knew the identity of 35 spies and booted them from the country, in addition to seizing two Russian-owned compounds that the Trump administration is attempting to return to the country.

They are focused on the accusations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, as well as on Flynn, who was sacked three weeks into the new administration for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his meetings with Russian officials. Among the payments was more than $33,000 Flynn received from RT, the Russian state-sponsored television network that USA intelligence officials have branded as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin.