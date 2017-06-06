How lucrative Apple’s App Store has been for developers over the years

Apple chief executive Tim Cook announced the firm has six big things to announce at its annual developers conference Monday (June 5).

iMessage has a “redesigned app drawer” that makes apps and stickers more discoverable, and it now has iCloud support, which can synchronize all of your messages to all of your iOS devices.

Taking direct aim at services like PayPal, Apple debuted peer-to-peer payments for Apple Pay in which users will be able to send money through the Messages app on iPhones. However, Siri has been slow to improve its voice-recognition technology and set of responses, especially compared with the more capable Alexa and Google Assistant.

“The fact that Apple is claiming to marry really great and smart audio with a smart assistant and cloud music service makes this device unique in the market”. Another improvement is the addition of more “natural sounding” male and female voices.

2017 begun today, starting with a keynote which was packed full of major announcements. Thanks to the new update, your photos and videos will also now take up less space.

Apple has unveiled a new redesigned App Store app for iOS 11.

When in a auto, the iPhone will present nothing but a blank screen when the user tries to interact with it and unlock the handset to view notifications.

According to Engadget, DNDWD uses information about Bluetooth connectivity and nearby wi-fi networks to determine whether the phone is in a moving auto.

There are new Maps capabilities in iOS 11 too. Apple’s HomePod will rely on its own HomeKit for support while Google Home has various partners for smart home hardware that include Samsung, Nest and Philips.

There’s a new mode to reduce the distractions experienced by motorists while at the wheel. Your iPhone will use Bluetooth (if connected to CarPlay or any other in-vehicle Bluetooth system) or motion sensors to figure out if you’re driving, and will automatically prevent all notifications from surfacing and causing a distraction.

The update will be freely available on the following devices: iPhone 5s and upwards, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, fifth generation iPads and iPad Mini 2 and later.

Apple iOS users will start to see apps made with ARKit when iOS 11 rolls out this fall.

Swiping up from the bottom of your screen has always opened the Control Center, and it will continue to do so.

The feature is aimed at making Siri become better and better at predicting what the user wants or needs at a particular time and by using context in making suggestions.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy. And when you use Slide Over or Split View, both apps will stay active so you can work with them simultaneously. You can drag the second app in Slide Over to the left. It can now provide multiple results for one search that you can scroll through, other relevant results you may be interested in, and can even translate phrases on the fly.

Apple said it is also using “on-device learning” to enable Siri to take people’s tastes into account.