How to install the first macOS 10.13 High Sierra Developer Beta build

Earlier today, Apple’s Craig Federighi took to the stage at its WWDC 2017 annual developer conference to talk about some new additions to MacOS.

macOS High Sierra has support for HEVC (H.265), the industry standard successor to H.264, which enables video streaming of 4K video with files that are up to 40% smaller than those encoded with H.264.

Mail, meanwhile, is said to require less space to store your emails, with Apple claiming a 35 percent reduction here, a split-view viewing mode for composing emails, and improvements to searches.

Technology: Apple brings Apple File System to MacOS, which is optimized, is safe and secure, have crash protection and native encryption.

The focus then turned to graphics, as Federighi talked up Apple’s high performance graphics API, Metal. The update also supported Apple Pay on the web and auto-login across multiple devices.

With the new version of Apple macOS Sierra OS, Apple has promised to be more secure, quicker, and help apps use less storage than ever. This paves the way for virtual reality development on lighter-weight laptops and also opens up the possibility that Mac users will some day be able to plug in and play with VR headsets.

One of the most noticeable updates will undoubtedly be the performance upgrades made to Apple’s web browser Safari. Instead of asking a website to not track your activity, Safari in High Sierra will use machine learning to actively block the trackers.

If you can wait a little longer, the macOS 10.13 public beta will become available to all Mac and MacBook owners later in June – and that will be free. If you were wondering what comes after Sierra, the answer is High Sierra.

