How to Watch Apple’s WWDC Keynote

Apple is preparing to update all three of its lines of laptops with new processors, Bloomberg reported last month. It’s also possible Apple will use this to launch two of its video projects in development, the “Shark Tank”-like “Planet of the Apps” and the James Corden spinoff “Carpool Karaoke”. But the firms appear to have buried the hatchet a little.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs. Well, we can tell you that, that’s probably not just it. Apple even pulled down over 47,000 apps from the app store past year.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes.

If you are not a registered developer you can still test the iOS 11 Public Beta program which will open in July.

The company also gave a sneak peak at the iMac Pro, in a Space Grey finish with workstation-class power, including a Xeon processor, high power graphics card and up to 128GB of RAM, making the new iMac Pro the fastest Mac ever and ideal for VR content creation. Apple CEO Tim Cook promised more updates around tvOS later this year. The new desktops now have higher memory capacity and stronger graphics performance.

The new iMacs start at about $1,300. “The 15” MacBook Pro is also getting faster graphics. It would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google. The conference will feature sessions, hands-on-labs, consultations with Apple experts, get together with like-minded developers and Apple experts and special events, including third-party events.

Apple also announced a new iMac Pro, which will cost $4,999 and will be available in December. Aside from a few small leaks from this past weekend, no one outside Apple really has any idea of what to expect.

Along with a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple also introduced a slew of significant new iPad-specific features they have added to iOS 11 from drag and drop while multitasking, a new file explorer and a whole lot more.

Expect Apple’s speaker to be better-looking than Amazon and Google’s gizmos and more stylish with better sound quality. With Apple planning to launch an all-new smartwatch this year, the company will likely to preview the updated watchOS operating system, bringing new features to existing and future watch versions. More what your iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch will be able to do than the hardware itself.

Indoor mapping has been introduced as well for airports and malls in some cities across the globe.

Maps will include enhanced information on malls, and lane guidance and speed limits for drivers. It blacks out your screen to prevent you seeing useless notifications while driving, and will auto-reply to texts with a message saying you’re in the vehicle. Furthermore, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen and access the dock any time for quicking switching between applications. If they reply “urgent” to that message, that message will be marked as such and go through. A digital lamp and coffee cup even generated shadows when the light was turned on and off during the demonstration. A representative from Wingnut AR, a studio owned by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, also demoed a more elaborate AR battle onstage. If you have got Windows 10 and are using the Edge browser, simply head to the WWDC 2017 keynote page to watch.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start at $649, and will start shipping next week. Apple is moving to HEVC and HIVC, proprietary formats that have double the efficiency for storage.

This seems like the right move: The Mac isn’t hurting for new features as much as efficiency and power. That suggests that Apple may be adding Activity to the list of pre-installed apps that you can remove from your iOS device if you’d like. Now as the device pipeline fills, the company is shining more of the spotlight on hardware to woo the developers needed to create accompanying apps. Apple has also bumped up the features on the Pencil stylus, and the iPad Pro should now be able to read your handwriting.

Debuting a “smart” speaker competitor to Amazon.com Inc’s Echo and the Google Home at the conference would be a logical step, since it would give developers the tools to build apps for the device before its release later in the year.

The smart speaker is not the only thing that Apple is expected to showcase at the WWDC though. Like Google, Apple has been developing its own dedicated processor for AI, according to a person familiar with the plan.

The HomePod is designed with privacy in mind, said Apple’s head of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller.