How to Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Finals Pittsburgh vs

The Penguins responded swiftly however with Crosby getting the visitors back on level terms, coolly finishing past Rinne after sending the Predators’ goalie the wrong way.

On Monday night, it abandoned them.

When the Penguins return home, it could be following a goaltender change, another thing nobody would have thought when the team plane went wheels up Friday afternoon.

Frederick Gaudreau scored the game-winner and Pekka Rinne (PEH’-kuh REE’-nay) stopped 23 shots as the Predators earned a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Nashville.

Nashville, who dropped the opening two games of the series before romping to a 5-1 win in Game 3 on Saturday, picked up where they left off at the weekend to overwhelm the defending champions.

“A lot of times, whether you win or lose is out of your control”.

This one took a little bit to get off the ground. This was the Rinne we had seen for most of the playoffs, the one who entered the final with a sparkling.941 save percentage and was the reason why Nashville had swept the Blackhawks and rolled past the Blues and Ducks.

“Maybe if I make the save there, it’s a different game”, Murray said.

“You gotta trust what gets you here”, Crosby said.

The score was tied 1-1 in the second period when the Penguins’ finishing touch left them. He skated in on Rinne and faked a slap shot before slipping the puck past him for his eighth goal and 24th point of the playoffs.

Crosby had another breakaway midway through the second, and Rinne stopped him not once but twice.

But Gaudreau netted the game victor Saturday and broke a 1-1 tie in Game 4 with a wraparound that came so close to not going in that play continued for another 35 seconds until officials whistled for a review.

“We were in a tough hole against a really good team, came home and took care of the home games with the help of all our great fans”, Rinne said. “We had some looks where we kind of misfired”. Actually, following Jake Guentzel’s goal in the first period, Pittsburgh would allow five unanswered goals by the Predators. Guentzel’s attempt to knock in the still-loose puck was halted by a diving Rinne.

In Game 2, the Pens were outshot 38-27 and outplayed nearly the entire night, but Rinne had a woeful start to the third period, giving up three goals in three-and-a-half minutes before being pulled for the remainder of that 4-1 loss. The Penguins are now 0-7 this postseason when trailing after two, and for the first time in Matt Murray’s postseason career, he’s lost back-to-back postseason games. Penguins C Sidney Crosby now has 17 career points in Cup Final games, two behind franchise leader Mario Lemieux. Not only his play in Game 4, but his status for Game 5.

“We just finished a game about a minute-and-a-half ago”, the coach steamed, and that was it for his answer.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, held to no shots on goal in Game 3, made his presence felt and got his name on the score sheet in the first period Monday.

If only he had he played this way at the beginning of the series, Nashville might be celebrating with the Cup already.