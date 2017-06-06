How to watch WWDC 2017 live stream & live blog

iOS 11 will use HEVC for video recording for better quality and lesser size. The extra space also means the 10.5-inch iPad Pro can be used with a full-sized keyboard, whether on the screen in iOS or as a clip-on attachment.

Siri is becoming more proactive with the new operating system and there would be new watch faces including Disney characters.

According to Apple, the Siri update arriving later on in 2017 will bring a new language Translation feature in beta, one that will be able to translate between a few major languages, such as from English to Chinese and English to Spanish.

The iPhone 8 will likely be released with iOS 11 installed.

Apple Pay was launched in 2014 as a way to let shoppers load their credit card and debit card information onto their iPhones in the form of “mobile wallets”. You can send this money again or withdraw it to your bank. New photo and video formats have been included in the iOS 11 operating system, with Apple shifting to HEVC and HIVC in order to provide more storage.

That leaves Apple. Although it was the first smartphone maker to come out with a digital assistant when Siri debuted in 2011, it hasn’t had a stand-alone assistant. And it’s not limited to Siri.

“You asked (a lot)”. The placeholder also says the app has been designed for iPhone and iPad. You won’t get any notifications while in the auto, and if you look at your phone, you’ll see an alert reminding you that you won’t receive notifications while on the road.

As you might imagine, Photos has been updated as well.

This includes commute times for upcoming appointments, relevant information from apps such as Activity, Alarms, Breathe, Calendar, Maps, Reminders and Wallet, as well as headlines from the new Apple News app for Apple Watch. But developers, consumers and investors are most excited by the new iPhone, expected later this year. This could be compared to the highly popular WhatsApp, but with new features bundled with it, alongside Mac support. Apple doesn’t want you to swap as much. It makes many chances that you may have any one of the above.

You’ll also be able to set an automatic text response that will go out while the feature is on to notify your friends and family members that you’re behind the wheel.

During a conference call with analysts earlier this year, Cook said “we have put our toe in the water doing some original content for Apple Music”.