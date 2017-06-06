HTC Vive VR gaming arrives on Mac OS computers

But not just that, the Metal 2 developer kit will make it possible to connect to VR headsets.

Virtual reality is coming to Macs, sort of. An ILM tester dropped TIE Fighters, Imperial Cruisers, and Darth Vader into a Star Wars-themed world, using nothing more than an on-screen GUI controlled with HTC Vive wands. HTC couldn’t be happier.

Apple also revealed that Valve is optimizing its SteamVR platform for macOS and VR creation platforms Unity and the Unreal engine will also be optimized for the for the updated version of macOS.

According to ILM, the demo was able to run at 90 frames per second. This is, in no small part, thanks to the next bit of news shared by Apple: Metal 2’s support for VR tech. Craig Federighi, the company’s senior vice president of software engineering, offered the example of using AMD’s Radeon RX 580 in a Thunderbolt 3 enclosure with a MacBook.

There are a lot of VR developers out there who had moved to Microsoft-powered machines to dive deep into VR development, and today’s announcements should provide major incentive to dive back into the Apple ecosystem. The company unveiled a new Metal 2 API at WWDC alongside support for external GPUs.

HTC executive Shen Ye also confirmed the Vive’s Mac compatibility on his Twitter account.

Apple has announced a new iMac line dubbed as iMac Pro.

Fast forward a year later and it looks as though Apple has a real interest in attracting gamers, though to what extent remains to be seen.