London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced plans for vigil for the victims of the London Bridge terror attack which killed seven people late on Saturday night. One was Khuram Butt, who was known to the British security services, and appeared in a TV documentary previous year about a radical group which supports Islamic State jihadists.

He said: “The mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday’s horrific and cowardly attack and working with the police, the emergency services and the Government to keep London safe”.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks. She stressed the importance of flagging suspicious behaviour to police, noting some of the suspects were already known to police.

Farhad Ahmad and Hazik Rahman, two members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, said they had been out since dawn answering questions from locals and reporters about Islam.

“We are ensuring all rides from around the affected area were free of charge”, said Tom Elvidge, the general manager of Uber in London, in a statement.

She confirmed that police have foiled five plots since the Westminster attack in March and 18 in the last four years that “we knew were created to cause mayhem, murder, destruction”.

He said the vehicle was seen going the wrong way down a one-way street and was later seen speeding off, followed closely by a small red auto. The police had said all three attackers involved in the incident had been killed.

“Then there was silence and then police arrived, they shouted at us asking us to run”, she said.

“What we have been seeing generally are some quite low-tech attacks against targets which are easily accessed”.

But the premier has faced criticism for her record on security in the six years she served as Britain’s interior minister before becoming prime minister last year.

Asked if he would back calls made by others for May to resign, Corbyn told Sky News: “Indeed I would”.

Her main opponent, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, backed calls for her resignation over the police cuts. Police have not released the names of the attackers. The real test comes in determining whether the person has the potential to become violent and what resources are available to investigate.

Police confirmed Sunday that three men drove at speed across London Bridge in a hired van, knocking down pedestrians, before leaving the vehicle at nearby Borough Market and marauding through bars and restaurants stabbing and slashing indiscriminately at victims.

Rowley said the security services had stopped 18 plots since 2013, including five since the Westminster attack two months ago.

It’s the third attack this year that Islamic State has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March. Khan and Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.

As expected, there was heavy police presence, what with the threat level at “severe”.

Trump tweeted Monday morning that London Mayor Sadiq Khan had offered a “pathetic excuse” and “had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”.