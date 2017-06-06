I’m calling it what it is: Trump on ‘travel ban’

The lawyer for the challengers in the Ninth Circuit pointed to Trump’s tweets as evidence that the ban is discriminatory.

“It’s kinda odd to have the defendant in Hawaii v Trump acting as our co-counsel”, Neal Katyal, the attorney for a group of West Coast plaintiffs, said in a tweet of his own.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”. The revised ban has also been blocked by the courts. “The courts are slow and political!” he said in another.

“These tweets are basically winking at his supporters to say, obviously, I’m only doing this so that the courts will uphold it”, Vladeck said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters earlier in the year that Trump’s immigration order was “not a travel ban“.

“The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.” he added. They said the revised version of the order called for a limited and “temporary pause” for certain travelers from six countries, not a travel ban.

Conway’s tweets followed Kellyanne’s comments on NBC’s “The Today Show” implying that Trump’s tweet should not be taken so seriously.

He pounded the point home Monday night, tweeting, “That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain unsafe countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people!” A source close to the White House who knows Conway said that they both “care about” the President.

Next week, the ACLU lawyers will file a formal response in the Supreme Court, and Jadwat said he had not yet decided on how to handle the latest tweets.

Trump argues the ban is crucial for safeguarding American security, and he has intensified his push for it in the wake of the weekend vehicle and knife attack in London that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Trump has presented the measure, which seeks to halt entry to the United States for 90 days for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and bar refugees for four months, as essential to prevent attacks in the United States.

The second-guessing about Trump’s Twitter strategy extended to the husband of one Trump’s senior advisers.

“These tweets may make some ppl feel better”, George Conway said on Twitter, but “certainly won’t help” get five votes on the Supreme Court.

Trump’s tweets made no mention of his own role in signing the new order and suggested he hoped to enact a tougher policy.

George Conway later posted an analysis by the Washington Post that indicated that Trump’s tweets on the travel ban could hurt the government’s case in court. Law professor Josh Blackman called Trump “the worst client” for the Justice Department’s solicitor general.

Trump has the authority to order the Justice Department to pursue a different strategy.

It’s unclear whether the president has conveyed his requests to the Justice Department, which he oversees, in a forum other than Twitter. He was considered a contender for a top job in the Justice Department before removing himself from consideration.

More damningly, Mr Trump reaffirms his preference for the first ban-which was blocked in the courts for exceeding legal and constitutional bounds-and concedes that the second version was a “watered down” and “politically correct” version of the first.

A federal appeals court in Virginia also ruled against the administration, saying despite the changes, the revised ban “drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination”. The narrower order temporarily halts entry to the US from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen is necessary to protect USA national security.

Peter Margulies, an immigration expert at Roger Williams University School of Law in Rhode Island, said of Trump’s tweets, “To the extent that Trump is sort of a bull in a china shop, that might make the Supreme Court nervous”.