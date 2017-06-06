‘I’ve been stabbed’: Stories from London attack survivors

In March, five people died after a man drove a van into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman.The Islamic State militant group, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a USA -led coalition, claimed responsibility for the London Bridge attack, though it is unclear whether the attackers had links to the group.London police chief Cressida Dick said that, while some of the recent attacks in Britain had worldwide dimensions, they had a largely domestic “centre of gravity”. The three suspects were shot dead by police officers within minutes after they drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge and then stormed pubs and restaurants, stabbing anyone in their path.

British Prime Minister Theresa May today said the three terrorists responsible for the London attack have been identified and their names would be revealed soon, even as police conducted fresh raids in two more places.

On what Mr Trump would have to say for her to criticise him, the PM said: “I’ve been very clear, I’ve been very happy to say when I think President Trump is wrong – to have taken America out of the climate change agreement, the Paris agreement”. “I always stock up!”

“All those arrested in connection with the #LondonBridge terror attack have now been released without charge”, the police wrote on Twitter. Melissa McMullan told Sky News that police said her brother James McMullan’s bank card had been found on one of the bodies.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said, adding there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

Armed Police officers stand guard on London Bridge in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Metropolitan Police say that as of Monday evening local time, they had searched six properties and “arrested 12 people – seven women and five men”.

She said authorities are “unable to formally identify him until the coroner’s report begins tomorrow”. Police asked for people with information about any of these men to come forward. “We have had to close police stations, sell police buildings and we’ve lost thousands of police staff”. Both orders, aimed at temporarily halting entry to the USA from a half-dozen Muslim-majority countries, have been blocked by the lower courts.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would support calls for May to quit, as she had overseen a sharp reduction in police numbers in her past job as interior minister.

He added that one of the most hard things to tackle was the fact some of the victims of the attack had been couples.

Dick said the attack was “ghastly”, but that Londoners are pulling together and refusing to be cowed by extremists.

The second attacker was named as 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, who police said claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, and also went by the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different date of birth.