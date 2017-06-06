ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan lacked self belief against India, says Mickey Arthur

But despite this, defending champions India put up an all-round show to drub arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs via Duckworth-Lewis (DL) method in a rain-marred match.

The Indian batsmen remained focused despite the rain breaks with Rohit Sharma (91 off 119), Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 65), Kohli and Yuvraj rising to the occasion in a game reduced to 48-overs-a-side affair. We had a couple of guys that were in the clouds at the start. Kohli even complimented Yuvraj Singh’s performance and said that he felt like a club batsman while batting alongside him.

“The way he batted, the way only he can strike the ball, hitting low full tosses for 4s and 6s, and even digging out yorkers for fours, was outstanding”. He had started off neatly, but then got stuck – partly as a effect of a rain delay that stopped play in the 34th over – something not often seen with Kohli, even during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s rough campaign in IPL 2017.

I hope the team management lifts the morale of the players ahead of the do-or-die clash; hopefully we will see them fight hard. “I could not go for the big ones because it was tricky”. We’ll go back again. It’s a very strong performance, we’ve taken the confidence from the practice games.

Arthur suggested too many Pakistan players had suffered “stage fright” against India in front of a capacity crowd of more than 24,000. Rohit was taking a bit of time because, understandably so, he’s come back after so long to global cricket.

“He performed poorly and I’ll take the blame. He took all the pressure off me and played the way only he can”.

Once you concede 72 runs in the last four overs of the innings you have nearly no chance of coming back in the game.

Kohli said that Yuvraj’s success always rubs off positively on the rest of the team.

The fortunes changed in the match just like the weather at Birmingham and it was Virat Kohli and his boys who came out shining just like the sun over the Edgbaston at the end of what can be termed as a one-sided contest.

“And he ended up doing it three out of five times”, he added. “But we’ll bounce back from it”.

Kohli’s arrival drew a predictably ear-splitting reaction but Sharma had begun to weigh down the innings and it was not until he was run out that India hit top gear.

“With the bat and ball, right up there – I would say nine out of 10”, Kohli insisted. “IPL is different, but global runs are very different, against a quality bowling attack as well”, Kohli said. Momentum comes your way; it goes away. “So I believed in myself; I can get 30 off 10 balls as well in the end”, he explained. “And it was just showing a bit more composure”.