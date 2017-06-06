Illinois Lawmakers adjourn without passing budget

State lawmakers have already approved the proposal.

Brian Mackey reports on budget action heading into the final day of the spring legislative session.

Marchers sang and chanted Tuesday on the final stretch of a 200-mile trek across IL to demand a state budget, a mood that was dampened later when several allegedly disruptive protesters were removed from the House gallery and a tired group waited outside Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office in hopes of talking to him.

“The governor’s reckless strategy of holding the budget hostage to create leverage for his corporate agenda that pads the profits of large corporations and insurance companies has for the third year left IL without a budget at the end of the May legislative session”, Madigan said in a statement.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says his fellow Democrats are concerned about how they saw Rauner working with the Senate.

That’s Rauner’s preferred budget recipe, and he has said that pairing the two is the only way he’d approve a spending plan. Their funding stalled when a partial budget expired on January 1.

Moody’s said in March the state is at a “critical juncture” and faces “unsustainable fiscal challenges” should the two parties fail to come together on a bill. Vendors wait six months to be paid from a $14.5 billion pile of overdue bills.

A budget hearing is scheduled on June 8th in Chicago. “We will invite and will expect participation by all members of the House”.

IL legislators have approved two pro-LGBT bills and sent them to Gov. Bruce Rauner for his signature or veto. Starting on Thursday, lawmakers would need to muster a tougher majority vote of three-fifths to pass a spending plan. “This means the session will continue throughout June, raising the number of votes required to pass a budget to 71 votes”.

Given the slip in the governor’s approval rating over the two-year budget impasse, voices like Gripp’s are probably pretty welcome to Rauner.

Senate Democrats passed a budget package Tuesday that raises income taxes and expands the sales tax.

The House endorsed it 115-0 Monday.

Madigan said Democrats have asked repeatedly in recent weeks to meet with Rauner and negotiate, but have not yet gotten a response. But Rauner threatened to veto the plan and the House didn’t vote on it. “So, unless the leadership on the Democrat side of the aisle goes back into negotiation at this point and amends the bill that we think they’re gonna present to us today, at midnight tonight we’ll still be without a budget”, Bryant said. Rauner won his election to governor in 2014 by just over 142,000 votes.

On other issues, the Senate unanimously appproved a measure making it more hard for authorities to seize property from owners in connection with a suspected crime. Sen. It takes steps to crack down on fraud and abuse, and includes additional measures to reduce costs without jeopardizing the health or economic security of workers. The majority in the House knows darn well what needs to be done. Even in the face of these demands, our caucus has shown enormous compromise and willingness to work with the governor and meet him half way.

Fewer than 30 hours before their constitutional deadline, both houses of the Illinois General Assembly have adjourned for the night without a budget deal.

“Our social services, schools, universities and families deserve an honest budget”, Beiser said.