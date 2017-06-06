IMac Pro Is Apple’s New Super-Powered Workhorse

On stage during the keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple has surely announced internal upgrades for its long-standing iMac lineup.

Updates to the 12-inch MacBook and flagship 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros also included Intel’s Kaby Lake processors to make the laptops more efficient, and could result in improved battery life.

Featuring next-generation Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, iMac Pro is created to handle the most demanding pro workflows.

Apple’s smallest iPad Pro is getting bigger.

Despite the larger screen, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro didn’t get any heavier than its predecessor-it still weighs about one pound.

It also features the cameras first introduced with iPhone 7, and is powered by a new A10X Fusion chip.

The display for the setup remains the same, the 5K Retina monitor, which is the highest in Apple’s lineup and will now be output an enormous graphic performance – thanks to the new AMD Radeon Vega graphics GPU. Featuring a new next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an unbelievable 11 Teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR. Apple demo’d fine, highly-detailed art creation that it claims wouldn’t have been possible on earlier iPads, as well as super smooth animations that it claims are the result of the 120Hz refresh rate. That conserved power as higher refresh rates use more power. The all-new iMac Pro, with its gorgeous 27-inch Retina® 5K display, up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation, is the most powerful Mac® ever made. There’s also a 12-core GPU on deck, which should translate to a 40 percent boost in graphics performance.

Apple’s new iPad Pro models are available now for preorder, and will ship next week.

In addition, Apple says that all updated notebooks feature new SSD storage modules which are “up to 50% faster” than previous models. Wi-Fi models start at $779. iPad Pro 12.9-inch starts at $799, with WiFi models starting at $929.