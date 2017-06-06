In London attacker’s area, neighbours remember family man ‘Abz’

Police said in a statement they believe Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking, east London, were responsible for the attacks that killed seven and injured 48 on the London Bridge and Borough Market.

Also identified in the London Bridge attack was Rachid Redouane, who claimed to be of Moroccan and Libyan origin and sometime went by the name Rachid Elkhdar.

“London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack on our city, our people, our values and our way of life”, Mr Khan said in a speech, flanked by politicians from across party divides, police officers and leaders from different faiths.

Two of the three men shot and killed by London police following Saturday’s terror attacks have been named.

May also said that democratic governments must regulate cyberspace, adding that “we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online”.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a awful violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

Monday’s early morning raids follow raids on a housing complex in Barking East London Sunday, where 11 people were arrested – five men and six women, aged between 19 to 60.

After the 9/11 attacks United Kingdom politicians gave their support to then New York Mayor Rudi Giuliani, who even received an Honorary Knighthood for his role supporting the city’s people.

“A man ran up to him and said ‘This is for my family, this is for Islam, ‘ and stuck a knife straight in”, she said. During the USA presidential election campaign, Khan was among many people who spoke out against Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States, an idea he said would play into the hands of extremists.

Neighbors of one of the dead suspects in the London Bridge attacks say he was trying to radicalize young people, and that they reported him to police.

Daniel O’Neill, 23, had just stepped outside a pub near Borough Market when he was attacked, his mother, Elizabeth, told reporters Sunday outside Kings College Hospital in London.

The Islamic State terror group, also known as Daesh, has claimed the London Bridge rampage, while the attack has sparked fears Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat incidents.

“We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists”, he said.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about the men, particularly places they may have frequented and their movements in the days and hours before the attack.

“We are ready to have those hard conversations, as equal citizens with an equal stake in this fight”, he said in a statement Monday. Masood was shot dead by police.

Security had already become a battleground issue ahead of Thursday’s general election following the Manchester bombing last month, in which 22 people were killed as they left an Ariana Grande concert. Abedi died at the scene.

He too felt the authorities had dropped their guard, and said Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May had to take responsibility for failing to give police adequate resources.