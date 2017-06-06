In progress Apple WWDC 2017: focus on Siri and ios11

Cook made the speaker announcement at the end of his keynote address to 5000 hyped-up developers and scores of global media at the tech giant’s annual WWDC conference in San Jose.

Before making the announcements, Cook said that this year “it is going to be the best and biggest WWDC ever”. But it may also be a play to boost the profitable services business, which previous year generated revenue of more than $24 billion – or 11 percent of total sales. The app will let users stream all the Amazon original hits. But all this may change in the upcoming WWDC if Apple does unveil a bigger, better smart speaker than its competitors.

Amazon Prime Video comes to Apple TV. On top of that, handwriting is now searchable just like typed text, which makes handwritten notes a lot more appealing. iOS 11 on iPad also boasts a new document scanner feature that can adjust for perspective and correct photographs of documents before turning them into whatever format you desire. Games receive their own dedicated tab with new App Store and a new “Today” tab gives you a daily overview on the best games and games, and what’s now going in with “app culture”.

Other new watchfaces include a kaleidoscope and new characters such as Woody, Jesse, and Buzz from the Toy Story movie franchise.

Photos now has a range of new options, including the ability to edit live images across the different frames.

A six-core CPU and 12-core GPU reportedly delivers up to 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics performance than the A9X chip, but Apple says you’ll still get all-day battery life.

The newest update of the operating software will be Version 10.13, and will have the name macOS High Sierra. The new iPad starts at $649 and will start shipping next week. WatchOS 4 has a new workout UI, support for two-way data exchange with workout machines and more. It will also show you the speed limit when driving. With the iOS 11 coming out soon, 32 bit apps will no longer be supported. This is a desktop operating system, and may be still known as OS X. However, this year the company is expected to unleash hardware devices such as 15-inch MacBook Pro and new iPad Pro models. If a user erases a message on your iPhone or iPad, that will be reflected on the Mac as well. Besides playing music, Apple’s Siri digital assistant will also respond to requests for information and other help around the house. If you’re traveling, meanwhile, you can speak to Siri and ask her (or him) to translate it to one of five languages: Chinese, French, German, Italian, or Spanish.