In, TBSE Result 2017: Madhyamik class 10th results declared

The TBSE Board conducted Secondary School Certificate Class 10 exams in the month of March from 3 to 23.

Students can log on to websites tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in to know the results of TBSE Madhyamik class 10 Result 2017.

Moreover, the Tripura class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination results of the science stream have been declared on May 20.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tripura Board 10th SSC Results 2017. As per the Board’s confirmation, the TBSE result will be out on Tuesday.

The Class 10 exams were held in March. The Board expects the pass percentage to improve this year. After the result, the candidates who have not passed the exam can apply for supplementary exams. Please note that TBSE Results declared at 9:30 am. The main websites to host TBSE Madhyamik result are: www.tbse.in, tripura.nic.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.

According to the official website, before 1976, all the High and Higher Secondary Schools of Tripura were affiliated under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the students of Tripura had to appear at the School Final and Higher Secondary Examinations conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

Students can also get results from their call centers that can be accessed by calling through 2380566 / 2410039 / 2413946 / 2410156 / 2410160 / 2410165 / 2410172 / 2410173 / 2410174 / 2410176. Also, results for TBSE would also be made available on various alternative links.

There are probable chances that soon after the official declaration of the results students in their excitement to check TBSE Madhyamik Result might get confused about checking their results online on the website. This year, approximately 23,000 students have written the TBSE Madhyamik or Class 10 examinations. It is a state agency of the Government of Tripura which is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The direct link will also be updated here.