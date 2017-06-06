India, Spain reiterate support for Paris accords

Musk said he will have “no choice” but to depart the councils if Trump makes the decision.

The upcoming decision is a victory for hardliners such as senior White House adviser Stephen Bannon, who argued that the deal would hobble the US economy and Trump’s energy agenda, and a defeat for moderates like Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who feared that withdrawing would damage USA relations overseas.

Trump pledged during his presidential campaign to withdraw the USA from the pact immediately after taking office, but had wavered on the issue since winning the election.

Under former President Barack Obama, the USA had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

The Paris Agreement sets out to keep the average rise in global temperatures below 2 C. In 2017, the U.S.is the world’s second-largest carbon emitter.

Trump had vowed during his campaign to “cancel” the Paris deal within 100 days of becoming president, as part of an effort to bolster United States oil and coal industries.

But other groups found that the impacts could be worse, especially if other countries follow the U.S.’s lead.

That leaves Trump with two clear choices: withdraw from Paris or revise the United States pledge downward to something more realistic in light of domestic policies, but nonetheless stay in the accord.

The issue of climate change and the USA stance in the Paris climate accord was also pushed on Trump during the G-7 summit in Sicily last week.

That fight has played out within Trump’s administration in an extraordinarily public deliberation. Under the pact, the United States committed to reducing its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

While forecasting the state of the environment more than 80 years into the future is a notoriously inexact exercise, academics gathered by the the United Nations at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are concerned the world is headed for “extensive” species extinctions, serious crop damage and irreversible increases in sea levels even before Trump started to unpick the fight against global warming.

He was to meet later Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has favoured remaining in the agreement.

“We wish to work with the European Union to strengthen our communication and practical cooperation in climate change”, Hua said.

Zinke told reporters that he has “yet to read what the actual Paris agreement is” and “would like to sit down and read” the 2015 accord before commenting.

Though his stance on climate change is widely known, withdrawing from the deal is expected to have significant repercussions.

Word of Trump’s expected decision came a day after the president met with Pruitt.

Mr Guterres made the remarks at New York University, as the United States weighed-up pulling out of the emissions-cutting deal.

Trump has several potential options.

“Our climate action strategy represents an opportunity to attract investment, innovation and develop new green technologies”, he said.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says President Donald Trump doesn’t “comprehensively understand” the terms of the Paris climate accord.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America contributes so much to rising temperatures. Calculations suggest withdrawal could release up to 3 billion additional tons of carbon dioxide a year – enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather.

Still, he said that the carbon levels agreed to by the prior administration “would be highly crippling to the USA economic growth”, and said that, if the president had to choose between limiting carbon and economic growth, “growing our economy is going to win”.

Credit: Amanda Montañez Sources: EPA “Inventory of Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks”; “Action by China and India Slows Emissions Growth, President Trump’s Policies Likely to Cause U.S. Emissions to Flatten”, Niklas Höhne et al. “Those [standards] are a much bigger deal as you look out to 2030 and beyond”, Kennedy says.