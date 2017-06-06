Injured Chris Woakes ruled out of tournament

London [U.K], June 4 (ANI): Fast bowler Steven Finn has been named as a replacement for injured Chris Woakes in the England squad for the rest of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

He looked to have returned to the summit with a spectacular six-wicket Ashes haul at Edgbaston against Australia two years ago but ever since Finn has blown hot and cold and, at 28, is in danger of becoming England’s almost man.

To do that, after their rainy no-result against New Zealand at Edgbaston, victory over Bangladesh appears essential.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes cut a frustrated figure after injury saw him ruled out of the remainder of the Champions Trophy. That was why I didn’t come back out. Woakes could only bowl two overs against Bangladesh.

“I don’t do too much death bowling, so it was good to do that, bowl a few yorkers and show my skills”, he said.

On his return from a maiden stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Woakes nursed a quadriceps niggle and missed two of the three one-dayers against South Africa that preceded the eight-team Champions Trophy.

“He was chomping at the bit to play”, England captain Eoin Morgan said after the match.

That said, Plunkett, who finished with four wickets against Bangladesh, is the leading wicket taker for England since the turn of the year with 24 in 10 matches, and should prove a more than able deputy.

Woakes, along with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, was given permission by England to miss the recent one-day worldwide series against Ireland to play in the Indian Premier League.

“They made us play a hell of a lot and managed to get the ball moving around”.

“I will rehab it as well as I can”, Woakes said.

Other possible replacements include uncapped Surrey and England Lions seamer Tom Curran or even a recall for Test regular Stuart Broad – who has 121 ODI caps but only two since the last World Cup in 2015.

England were already likely to drop a pace bowler to make way for leg-spinner Adil Rashid, so it is now a three-way fight between Finn, Jake Ball and David Willey.