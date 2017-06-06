Insider Activity of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Therefore 41% are positive. The company rocked its 52-Week High of $30.96 and touched its 52-Week Low of $21.18. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Today, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) with a Hold with a price target of $31.00. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. “(JNPR)” was first published by Markets Daily and is the property of of Markets Daily. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,129,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,239,000 after buying an additional 591,278 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 12. As per Monday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by William Blair. Company’s annual sales growth for the past five year was 9.70%. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report.

The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 9 by Drexel Hamilton. The scale runs from 1 to 5 with 1 recommending Strong Buy and 5 recommending a Strong Sell. SunTrust downgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. Stocks with higher EPS growth rates are generally more preferred by investors than those with slower earnings-per-share growth rates, though in general high growth rates have a propensity to revert over the longer term to more even growth rates. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Thursday, January 28 with “Neutral”. TheStreet upgraded the shares of DHT in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold” rating. The target implies a -11.63% decrease from where the shares are now trading. It has outperformed by 15.31% the S&P500. 11,004 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Monday, February 13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,799.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. (NYSE:JNPR) points to moderate case.

On 5/5/2017 Pradeep Sindhu, Director, sold 76,900 with an average share price of $30.53 per share and the total transaction amounting to $2,347,757.00. $327,796 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was sold by Molinaro Vincent.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q4 2016.

On 10/22/2015 Juniper Networks announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10 1.27% with an ex dividend date of 11/27/2015 which will be payable on 12/22/2015. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 73 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. Insiders have sold 188,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,423 in the last ninety days.

Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 95,106 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year. National Pension Service holds 0% or 1,261 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 47,277 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

01/27/2017 – Juniper Networks, Inc. had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company. (NYSE:JNPR) for 83,927 shares. 352 are owned by Thompson Davis & Communication. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 3,344,690 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tcw invested in 0.05% or 216,974 shares. Apriem holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Below is a list of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 628,984 shares.

5/3/2017-Standpoint Research was Downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “Buy ” rating to a ” Reduce” rating. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 265,128 shares. The network equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops and sells services and products for high-performance networks to enable clients to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. It has a 19.05 P/E ratio. The Company sells its high-performance network products and service offerings across routing, switching and security.

News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Juniper Networks, Inc. with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.