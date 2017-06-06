International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Shares Bought by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corp. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. International Business Machine now has $142.27 billion valuation. The stock has lost -0.41%, reaching at $152.05 after hovering between $151.80 and $153.20. About 189,208 shares traded. International Business Machines Corp. It is up 14.09% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

At Bancorp increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 70.45% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 120,640 shares with $7.42M value, up from 7,340 last quarter. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0.36% or 175,209 shares. AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN) has risen 19.45% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 7.47% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.73 billion company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2016 Q4. Stock monthly performance is recorded as -2.15% while its performance in last one week is 1.17%. It increased, as 53 investors sold WWAV shares while 135 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,462 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Tig Ltd Company holds 258,770 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 2,945 shares. Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) was reduced too. Tirschwell And Loewy owns 9,997 shares or 0.3% of their USA portfolio. California-based Blackrock Fund Advisors has invested 0% in Aware, Inc. Burren Capital Advsrs Ltd has 12.54% invested in WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV). Shoker Invest Counsel invested in 1,866 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL). (NYSE:IBM). Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% or 5,672 shares in its portfolio. 8,310 are held by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. The rating scale runs from 1 to 5 with 5 indicating a Strong Sell, 1 indicating a Strong Buy and 3 indicating a Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, October 2. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 19 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 18. JMP Securities initiated it with “Market Perform” rating and $167 target in Friday, November 20 report.

At Bancorp decreased Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 27,396 shares to 119,011 valued at $13.12M in 2016Q4. Blume Cap owns 1,045 shares.

Since February 7, 2017, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $732,394 activity. (NYSE:IBM) shares. Gherson Diane J sold $895,900 worth of stock. The insider OWENS JAMES W bought $263,180. KAVANAUGH JAMES J also sold $99,674 worth of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) or 2,776 shares. Its the same as in 2016Q3.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,701 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1,220 shares. (NYSE:IBM). Professional Advisory Serv holds 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corp. On the opposite end, shares have been trading 13.36% away from the 50-day low price. Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated has 174,012 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 203,032 are held by Piedmont Limited Liability. Jefferies maintained International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM). Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 44,215 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

International Business Machines Corporation mean recommendation is 2.90 (1=Buy, 5=sell). (NYSE:IBM) for 10,000 shares. Palladium Prns Lc accumulated 34,470 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 1832 Asset L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 52,800 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA). St Johns Management Ltd Liability Company reported 5,426 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corp. Berenberg initiated International Business Machines Corp. During the same quarter past year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.55 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. See International Business Machines Corp. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.70 earnings per share for the current year. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines Corp.in a report on Thursday, May 18th. (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. (NYSE:IBM) rating on Friday, January 15. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 22. (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by S&P Research.

WARNING: “Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Corp”. (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Look Who Is Selling IBM Shares Now!” published on May 15, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com’s news article titled: “Has IBM Been Punished Enough?” with publication date: May 19, 2017. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 16 by DA Davidson. (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital.