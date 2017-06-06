Internet extremism and how to combat it

It was on this app that users shared a message urging extremists to carry out vehicle and knife attacks just hours before the London rampage, then later celebrated the slaughter and praised the attackers.

Facebook is stepping up its war on terrorist activities.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been criticised over her promise to tighten regulation on tech firms following Saturday’s terror attacks in London that killed seven people, the media reported on Monday.

“We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists”, he said.

His comments came after British Prime Minister Theresa May accused internet companies of giving terrorists ‘the safe space they need to breed’.

She said: ‘We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed – yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide.

Critics have said the social media network has not done enough to fight radicalization or terrorist recruitment on its site, Yahoo reported. These companies have strict rules against posting hate speech and will remove such content and accounts when they’re discovered.

However, Hany Farid, who is chair of the computer science department at Dartmouth and who also serves as a senior adviser to the nonprofit Counter Extremism Project, recently told the radio program “On the Media” that, “it’s really frustrating because every time we see horrific things on Facebook or on YouTube or on Twitter we get the standard press release from the companies saying, ‘We take online safety very seriously”.

Yet that is precisely what the Internet and the big companies that provide Internet-based services provide,  May continued.

Q. What are technology companies doing to make sure extremist videos and other terrorist content doesn’t spread across the internet?

Twitter also said it was working to tackle the spread of militant propaganda on its website. The database will store and share among partners the “hashes” – or unique digital fingerprints – of terrorist content that has been removed from the services for violating their community policies.