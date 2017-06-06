IOS 11 announced – All the details

Today is the Apple WWDC – or the computer giant’s annual worldwide developers’ conference – in which Apple gives everyone a peek into their latest innovations in terms of their software, apps, and the like. The event has been in San Francisco in recent years.

Apple’s features will be available as part of its new iOS 11 mobile operating system. The new watchOS 4 also comes with some Apple Music improvements, including a better interface, multiple playlist syncing and a simpler AirPods experience. “Games” tab will have a dedicated space now. All told, it’s a huge revamp for the App Store. You can send money from the debit or credit card stored in Apple Wallet, and it will be deposited into the recipient’s Apple Pay Cash account, which is a new digital debit card.

You can create gif by putting live photos in the loop. Siri can now perform advanced task management. Siri’s translation feature is now in beta. The studio said it will be releasing an AR game for iOS later this year. As a music-playing device, it will also be a challenger to Sonos, whose wifi-controlled speakers are used by many smartphone users for home entertainment.

Apple appears to be taking Spotify’s platform and social playbook and making these features accessible in the layman’s streaming music app. In the popular Message app, the app drawer has been redesigned and easier to navigate through. The company has just bested Microsoft’s new Surface Pen, something the company had itself bragged was faster than the Apple Pencil.

It will ship with up to an 18-core Xeon CPU.

New iMacs are getting brighter displays and graphics capabilities.

The OS is getting VR support, says Craig Federighi, including support for Unity, Unreal and Metal for VR. H.265 or HEVC offers up to 40% better compression.

Apple is porting its Apple File System to macOS.

New refinements coming to Safari including Autoplay blocking. It will detect the sites that autoplay videos and block stop them.

The next Mac version will be called High Sierra, suggesting that it’s a refinement of the current version, Sierra.

With a new watch face, Apple Watch promises to learn about your routines to figure out what information to display on the watch face.

– Apple’s new HomePod intelligent speaker is focused on sound quality but it will also answer Siri-type things, like reminders and other questions.