IOS 11: Big updates for Siri, iMessage, Apple Pay, Files app, more

Apple Pay’s usage will be extended in iOS 11 as users will be able to make payments right in the Messages app. iOS 11 will also enable users to ask Siri to make payments using the credit and debit cards saved in their Wallet.

Called “HomePod“, the wireless speaker delivers awesome audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio. AirPlay 2 is enabled with multi-room audio allowing users to easily control speakers using the Control Center, the Home app or Siri.

“HomePod” will be available starting in December, initially in Australia, Britain and the US.

The HomePod is designed with privacy in mind, said Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of worldwide marketing.

Using Business Chat, your customers can get answers to questions, resolve issues and complete transactions on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

And although there has been no official announcement, U.S. media says Apple products will return to Amazon’s home page, after a two-year absence, as a quid pro quo. The app will let users stream all the Amazon original hits.

Soon, you may no longer require Messenger or Twitter to get in touch with your favorite brands and service providers. iMessage is going to become you integrated playground that’ll provide you access to customer support, app integrations, and other interesting features to keep conversations lively. “We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV App and all Apple TVs this year”. It includes new features for watchfaces, such as a new Siri-based watchface. “If your app has a login screen, I have information for you”.

WWDC also saw the announcement that the Apple Music service now has 27 million paying subscribers – up from 20 million in December and 13 million a little more than one year ago. Cook promised updates to each of Apple’s operating systems – for the Apple TV, the Apple Watch, mobile devices and computers – plus some additional announcements that he promises will be “major”.

The camera will have improved image quality, and Apple has added a new technology called High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF), which reduces the file size of iPhone 7 or 7 Plus photos.

According to Apple, it is the fastest browser ever with features like autoplay blocking, intelligent tracking prevention that uses machine learning to block irritating content. Apple officials talked a lot about support for virtual reality, something it hasn’t spoken that much about before.

The company also announced updates to its entire MacBook line giving its laptops more powerful specifications in the form of the latest Intel chips.

Notebooks: Apple said it’s refreshing its notebooks, with the MacBook and MacBook Pro moving to faster processors and faster solid-state hard drives.

Apple also showed a sneak peek into a new all-in-one desktop called the iMac Pro.

One feature people are particularly excited about is Siri’s new voice – the update will give Siri a more natural male and female voice, as well as a new visual interface. Siri will also get a translation feature for different languages like Chinese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

This is published unedited from the IANS feed.

The company said its App Store has so far paid out $70 billion to developers, of which 30 per cent was made previous year.