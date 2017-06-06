IOS 11: Eleven New Features For iPhone & iPad

Today Apple held its WWDC 2017 keynote, and as expected, the company took the wraps off of iOS 11. It will ship later this year.

The speaker will be powered by Siri with Apple spending a lot of time focusing on its music capabilities.

watchOS is set to have updates with watchOS 4.

On the software side, upgrades made to Apple’s iOS mobile operating system seem to be the real showstoppers, with the release of iOS 11 (pictured above).

Cook has for more than a year been showcasing the strength of the company’s services businesses, such as the App Store and iCloud storage, in part a reflection of a dearth of new blockbuster gadgets and slowing growth for Apple’s flagship product, the iPhone.

Siri has taken acting lessons and now delivers his or her lines with a little more human-like inflection. Make sure you’ve got an Apple device to watch it on though.

When the Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off Monday in San Jose, California, the iPhone maker is likely to unveil iPads and Mac laptops along with new versions of the operating systems for those devices, according to people familiar with the plans. As announced by Apple, the WWDC 2017 keynote is due to begin at 6pm on Monday 5 June 2017 for those of us in the United Kingdom, while USA residents will have to get up a little earlier (it starts at 10am PT).

Apple Maps has introduced indoor maps for airports and shopping centres in a few cities.

Do Not Disturb is coming for drivers: You can now turn on do not disturb if you’re driving.

Notes is also getting a built-in scanner, meaning users will now be able to scan printed documents, import them into Notes, and then add their signatures or other handwritten content. The company also launched a new configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar that starts at a cheaper $1,299.

To no one’s surprise, iOS 11 was a key focus of the opening conference.

There’s also an update for Apple Pay, in which you can send money from person to person, instead of just from person to business.

The software will officially land to the public sometime this fall.

Our pre-installation guide is aimed at new iOS beta users but some of these tips might help veteran beta users prepare for Apple’s new iOS 11 beta. It includes new features for watchfaces, such as complications updating based on time of day or location and a new Siri-based watchface. The new features earning the most applause from the audience, however were the ability to block videos from automatically playing in Safari and intelligent tracking prevention, essentially stopping those pesky targeted ads from following you around the internet.