IOS 11 for iPad includes bigger dock, drag and drop features

Apple made a host of announcements regarding software and hardware. As usual, all of the Developer Beta builds are available now, including tvOS 11, which hasn’t even been formally announced. Here’s a look at the top features iOS 11 will bring forth to your iPhones and iPads later this year. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. This feature is now in beta, and Apple will be adding more languages eventually.

Apple has developed a new and improved dark skin for the iPhone, which it’s calling “redesigned invert colors”.

Apple kicked off WWDC just hours ago, and it has finally taken the wraps off iOS 11.

Two models of iPad Pro are now on sale, with the larger 12.9 coming in at a slightly more expensive price than the new 10.5 inch model.

For example, iOS gets Spaces, the task-switching interface that was introduced in OS X (which was renamed macOS last year) a few years ago. Before, Apple Pay transactions could be done only with businesses and institutions. When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash account.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying.

If someone does text you while you’re driving, the phone can respond with an automatic message telling them you’re driving and can’t respond just now.

 A do not disturb option for the iPhone eliminates distracted driving by making the screen go black and sending notifications that you’re behind the wheel. You can also set up your device to send your favorite contacts an automatic reply to tell them you are driving and will get back to them when you arrive. Apple will also have new tools for organizing photos and creating sharable videos.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes. This technology reduces the file size of every photo taken on these two devices.

A “Drag and Drop” feature Apple says will let iPad users move images, text and URL’s across from pane-to-pane in split-screen apps faster and easier than ever.

There’s a new “Files” app, which can help keep files and documents in one place, whether they are in iCloud or other third-party providers including Box, Dropbox and Google Drive.

In addition to the above, pretty much every notebook and desktop computer in Apple’s range received some sort of upgrade.

Apple fans, don’t fear.

The developer toolkit leverages iOS devices’ built-in cameras, processors and motion sensors to overlay digital images onto the physical world.

The tech titan also announced updates to its entire MacBook line giving its laptops more powerful specifications in the form of the latest Intel chips. As a music-playing device, it will also be a challenger to Sonos, whose wifi-controlled speakers are used by many smartphone users for home entertainment. The photo app will also be refreshed and will become more similar to Adobe’s Photoshop.