IOS 11: Here are the best features in Apple’s new operating system

Greg “Joz” Joswiak previews the all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, featuring the world’s most advanced display and even better Apple Pencil integration.

Remember that once you install this, there’s no going back unless you’re willing to take that walk of shame into the Apple Store.

Because the feature is presently in beta, there is a possibility that it will be slightly changes until the official iOS 11 release.

Chief among them: a Siri-enabled speaker called HomePod, a brand new product category for Apple.

Siri will now be able to perform translations in various languages including English, Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

Apple also installed an advanced camera system on the iPad Pro which is the same one used on the iPhone 7.

It’s still unknown whether Apple plans to partner with existing VR hardware players or develop their own kit when it comes to actually consuming these VR experiences – though their presentation at this year’s WWDC did feature a HTC Vive for demonstration purposes. Some of the products will be available immediately, others will come later this year.

Apple has overhauled its Control Centre on iPhone, making it look more simplistic and compact, fitting it onto a single page.

The Siri watchface uses machine learning to determine what information is most useful to you at a given point in time. It may not be first but Apple always does it better.

Once the feature is turned on, your iPhone can tell when you may be driving and automatically mute your notifications so your screen remains dark.

Apple’s Siri assistant will be integrated into the $349 speaker, and can make music recommendations that pair with the company’s Apple Music service, send text messages, check news and sports scores and control compatible home gadgets like lightbulbs and thermostats.

GPS: Maps has a couple of updates, including indoor maps for places such as shopping malls – a cultural icon that’s apparently dying, but, hey, at least it’s a start.

iOS 11 brings with it a number of useful new features for those using an iPad, such as a drag and drop option which should make moving things around much easier.

The Cupertino, California-based company said Siri, which also competes with Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google Assistant, will now work across devices.

A new tool bar can help to predict which app you want to open next and there is also a new file system that can easily help to organise your files and documents from third party apps such as Google Drive and DropBox.

The company said its App Store has so far paid out $70 billion to developers, of which 30 per cent was made past year. The new look will bring with it a section for feature apps and games, which gives users more info on certain apps such as their history and details about how they were designed.