IOS 11: we rank the 10 best features

Today, Apple announced the launch of ARKit for the next version of the operating system iOS 11.

As an added safety feature, Maps now includes a new mode called Do Not Disturb While Driving, which can automatically detect when you’re driving a vehicle, silence notifications, and optionally send out an auto-reply to anyone who texts you. You can select which notifications will come through from which people when this app is on. You’ll be able to install it on your iPhone 5s and later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, the latest iPad (5th generation, 2017), iPad mini 2 and later, and iPod touch 6th generation. The speaker will also be able to sense the size of the room using acoustics. While Siri is one of the first modern voice assistants, Apple is one of the last of the tech giants to release a smart speaker, following Amazon Echo in 2015 and Google Home a year ago.

Apple made the augmented reality announcement at its WWDC conference.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes.

iOS 11 is also bringing Apple Pay to messaging for peer-to-peer cash transfers. Siri is also learning to predict what you might want to do next and offering suggestions.

The control center can now be seen on single page, with greater depth on a 3D slider. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users.

Apple Maps is gaining indoor mapping instructions, so you can now get completely lost both inside and outdoors.

Inside, the brains of the HomePod happen to be the same A8 chip that powers the iPhone, making the speaker one of the most powerful of its kind when it comes to market.

The speaker will also work with your existing Apple Music subscription and have access to your music library and playlists.

The App Store will be getting a huge overhaul later this year. The firm talked a lot about support for virtual reality, something it hasn’t spoken that much about before.

Together with our incredible developer community, we’ve made the App Store the best app platform in the world, and more than 500 million unique customers visit it every week. Today’s WWDC opener, however, was a little bit different, depicting a nightmare glitch scenario wherein all apps on all iPhones and iPads around the world just malfunction and cease to exist.