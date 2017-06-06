IOS 11 Will Have Files App for Viewing and Using Files

WWDC 2017 is June 5 to 9 in San Jose, California.

This part is for developers, which will let them make smarter apps with the new machine learning framework.

Apple holds this summit to speak directly to people who make software for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and to announce what new capabilities Apple has been building into its products. Although there isn’t much information about the reported “Siri speaker system” beyond it’s potential existence, the thought of being able to ask Siri questions from the couch (because no, we shouldn’t always be tethered to our phones) is nothing short of brilliant.

ARKit created to work with iOS 11, which drops this fall.

– A new iMac Pro targeted at professionals was announced. Apple announced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with a slimmer side bezels, increasing the screen size by almost 20 percent. Much like the A.I.in the film, the new Siri will share data between the other “Siris” in your life, so the assistant on the Mac will know the same things about you that the Siri on the iPhone does.

Apple Pay, meanwhile, is being updated with a new payment-to-payment system, allowing users to send money to friends and family within the iPhone messages system. Apple most likely will open up Siri to additional developers so they can integrate their apps with Siri, similar to how developers can build “skills” for Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

Apple also announced a new iMac Pro, which will cost $4,999 and will be available in December. There are 5300 developers from 75 counties, ranging in age from 6 to 82. Refreshed Apple TV software added Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video service as an app. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users. And Siri is getting a more “natural” voice and a male counterpart. Its new person-to-person payment, where iPhone users can pay each other on the Messenger app, drew a huge round of applause.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs.

Apple’s Craig Federighi dove into the software update at the conference keynote, demoing a bunch of new features coming in iOS11.

It works by using Bluetooth, GPS and wifi doppler measurements to detect when somebody is driving, and both blank the screen and hide incoming alerts, or just allow satnav features. News includes there has been 180 billion downloads and US$70 billion paid out to developers.

With Apple iOS 11, the iMessage now has a redesigned app drawer, and apps can be found right at the bottom. Gone is the cluttered home page you see on opening the app; in its place is the Today tab: a series of scrollable cards that have apps of the day, games of the day, stories, how-tos, and reviews.

Adding on to last year’s major refinements, there are now several new watch faces. Sure, it packs the features which Apple showed off on stage, but things are going to be very, very rocky at best.

But what will the headline news be?

How do you top a mobile operating system iteration with a near-perfect 96 percent customer satisfaction rate, not to mention 86 percent adoption less than a year after its wide release?