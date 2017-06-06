IOS 11 will not support 32-bit apps

iOS 11 is also bringing improvements for the Camera and Photos apps, such as improved photos taken in low light.

The iPhone screen will also be locked to prevent drivers from using many of their apps while driving. Apple wowed developers with a new platform to make augmented reality apps, as well.

Apple is putting the distracted driving issue front and center and making it so individuals can just put down the phone and drive. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said. There’s likely to be comparisons to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, but Homepod is different.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released previous year, were the first entrants in a promising market. It’s a smart wireless speaker powered by the Siri AI that seems created to compete with the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Home speaker.

Apple is expected to unveil new features for its Apple Watch as its Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday. Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds.

Apple is late on VR.

Virtual reality is coming to Apple’s Mac computers. These devices will only keep the most recent messages in local storage.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook announced the firm has six big things to announce at its annual developers conference Monday. Apple, which is slowly realizing that nobody is ever going to use Apple Pay (or any other mobile service) to replace their wallet, has shifted direction slightly. Before, Apple Pay transactions could be done only with businesses and institutions.

iOS 11’s new “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature tells message senders that a user is driving and silences incoming alerts. The features are part of the Mac software update this fall, to be called High Sierra. It gives refresh rates of up to 120Hz, which makes scrolling smoother and boosts how responsive the touchscreen is to fingers, as well as the Apple Pencil. Adding a drag and drop feature could make using multiple apps at once much better and, again, could make power users quite happy. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in the same colours and prices start at £769 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and £899 for the 64GB Wi-Fi and 4G model. “The 15” MacBook Pro is also getting faster graphics.

And this was in addition to deep dives into new iOS, macOS, and watchOS features.

The new iMacs start at about $1,300.

A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend users’ calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked, the company said. The most popular paid apps are usually games. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch.

Apple is also adding translation capabilities to Siri, enabling users to ask it how to say something in another language.