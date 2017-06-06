IPad gets overhauled multitasking and other major software updates in iOS 11

The main highlight though has to be the HomePod, a smart speaker. Apple says this machine learning will take place locally on the device and uses their “custom silicon and tight integration of hardware and software” to ensure a powerful performance, while protecting user privacy.

Augmented reality has been long seen as the new frontier for Apple. It will ship in US, UK and Australia in December, and the rest of the world next year.

The new dock on iOS 11 for iPad acts just like the one on Mac, allowing you to quick switch between apps, as well as drag app windows and snap them to the sides of the screen for multitasking. With an all-flash architecture and all-new thermal design, the iMac Pro comes with a new space grey enclosure and a 27-inch Retina 5K display.

While Apple’s been really generous with the iMac, the MacBook Pro receives relatively little attention.

The new iPad Pro also packs the same 12MP and 7MP camera as the iPad 7, supports fast charging and will be offered alongside new smart covers.

The new iPads will initially ship with iOS 10, but the iOS 11 update will be available immediately upon release.

iOS 11 Beta 1 and Apple Watch OS beta were released Monday, June 5 during the WWDC 2017 keynote event.

Apple previewed new features for Mac laptops and desktops, including a new photo managing and editing app, and a new file system that should speed up the devices and improve privacy. Directly compatible with Apple Music and Siri voice assistant, Apple is relying on its superior acoustics and ease of use to woo customers away from competitors. Simply tapping on the lock screen opens up the iPad to the Notes app in iOS 11, and anything you handwrite in Notes is searchable through machine learning that analyzes your written text. A Today section will show off apps the company wants to highlight, a Games tab will do the same for games and also display in-app purchases. The iPad Pro is shipping next week at $650.

High Sierra features will include being able to stop unexpected videos from starting to play automatically when landing on web pages and “intelligent tracking prevention” that will prevent ads from following people about the internet. It will feature recommendations of new releases and updates, compelling videos, top charts just for games and hand-picked collections.

The company rolled out new tools for developers to create augmented reality applications for iPhones and iPads.

App Store: It’s been nine years since Apple first introduced the App Store, it has 500 million weekly visitors to app store and 180 billion downloads to apps, which does not include auto redownloads and updates.

The updated macOS Human Interface Guidelines can be seen at Apple’s Developer Center.