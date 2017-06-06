IPad Pro Gets a Bigger Screen, A10X Chip

New iOS 11 features will allow you to get more out of the iPad too. It’s a new technology that delivers extremely fast 120Hz refresh rates for fluid scrolling and smoother motion, but also places greater emphasis on display quality and power efficiency by dynamically lowering the refresh rate while looking at still photos or in other instances where a high refresh rate wouldn’t be necessary, all in effort to maximize battery life.

The camera has been updated, and now features the same front and rear-facing versions as the iPhone 7 – 12 megapixel in the rear and a seven megapixel front-facing camera. Apple is offering a new $159 full-size Smart Keyboard that also doubles as a cover to fit the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

With a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro announced coupled with an update of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, why don’t we take a look at the specifications of each tablet to see how both of them stack against one another. All of those upgrades are also included in the new versions of the iPad Pro 12.9in model. The new iPads also features redesigned Retina display, which Apple claims to the brightest iPad display yet.

Apple’s smallest iPad Pro is getting bigger. These include an all-new Files app, multi-touch drag and drop support, a customizable Dock that provides quick access to frequently used apps and documents, improved multitasking, a new document scanner in Notes, and deeper integration with Apple Pencil. New searchable handwriting makes it easy to search for handwritten text or characters.

The iPad Pro has been made available in a third size as Apple attempts to strengthen its hold on the tablet market.

Add the keyboard and pencil ($99) to the $649 asking price for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and you start to enter ultrabook territory, which means that even with a larger size, the base-model iPad Pro will have limited appeal among cost-conscious professionals.

Both iPad Pro models are compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard accessory but if you want to check out more details separating the two slates, the table has been given below. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, space gray and gold and starts at $799 (US) for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $929 (US) for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

You don’t have to wait until the holiday season to get your hands on them either, and they are both available to order beginning today from apple.com and will ship next week. Both models will also be available next week in Apple Stores, through select carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers (prices may vary) in the USA and 37 additional countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.