IPad Pro Storms WWDC 2017 By Living Up To The ‘Pro’ Name

Naturally the new tabs have support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. Analysts also expect the company to announce faster processors for the MacBook Pro.

Apple isn’t just going after Amazon.

Apple also showed off an iMac Pro that won’t ship until the end of the year.

The HomePod, to be launched later this year, has six microphones built into it and is powered by Apple’s smart assistant Siri. And despite not revealing much of anything officially, there are a few things you’ll reportedly be seeing from Apple after the WWDC kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT, 10 a.m. PDT with CEO Tim Cook taking the stage.

The tech giant confirmed the device would go on sale in December in the US, UK and Australia. GOOGL, +0.78% GOOG, +0.83%, with its Google Home product, and Amazon Inc.’s AMZN, +0.46% Amazon Echo. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year.

With the newest update, Apple is introducing HEVC compression for up to 2x better compression with high resolution video.

And Apple Watch is bringing Siri front and center.

Previously, only the 9.7-inch iPad Pro featured the True Tone Display and True Tone flash.

As we all know, Apple only occasionally gets serious about its digital publishing platforms. And it is also possible now to swipe on the lock screen in order to access the entire backlog of notifications. It would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

Cosmetically, the software now has a more natural voice, which will make using Siri seem more appealing. Its Mac Pro hasn’t been updated since 2013, and Apple says the next version will be available some time next year. It works with Apple Music and your existing iTunes library to play tunes or podcasts. It has autoplay blocking in Safari so you won’t have to hear loud, autoplay videos again. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

It’s easy to watch the WWDC 2017 announcements as they happen: Apple will be streaming the WWDC keynote address live on its website and over the Apple TV later on today. It’s part of Apple’s effort to entice professionals with tablets that can handle many tasks previously reserved for laptops.

This week, this included “Minecraft: Pocket” and a new version of “Goat Simulator”, an oddball game that’s exactly what its name sounds like.