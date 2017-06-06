IPCC launch investigation into London Bridge attack

Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

In the aftermath of the London attack, Facebook, Google, and Twitter have insisted that they already work closely with the United Kingdom government to flush out the sharing of extremist content-as fresh calls to crack down on the Internet and end-to-end crypto once again surfaced following a terror atrocity.

May claimed on Sunday that “enough is enough” when it comes to dealing with terrorism and extremism in the UK-policy areas that she was directly responsible for during her six-year long stint as home secretary.

“We will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

The family asked that people honour her memory by making the community a better place.

European Union figures would think “Christmas had come early” if Corbyn was elected to represent Britain at the negotiating table in a few weeks time, she added said.

“A number of people have been detained”, police said in a statement after two early morning raids in east London. Seven people were killed and at least 48 others were sent to hospital.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan warned extremists they will never win as mourners gathered at a tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack. The government and diplomats on the ground in London are advising travellers to avoid the affected areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media.

He said he was “heartbroken to learn that a Canadian is among those who lost their lives”.

Trudeau said Canada would stand with the U.K.in the fight against terrorism.

May said the multiple attacks that happened recently point that United Kingdom was “experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”. “This time will be no different”.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said that he was “shocked and appalled” by the attack and that Canada would always stand with the people of London.

To huge applause, Mr Khan told those gathered for the service in Potters Fields Park, near London’s City Hall: “As a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name”. “This is why Canada, and our allies, must be fully committed to confronting and destroying this terrorist threat”.

This is the third attack in Britain in as many months.

Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, killing 22.