IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: Who is saying what on Twitter

However, Mumbai Indians pulled off a sensational one-run win.

The match took place on 21st May 2017, held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Mumbai needed wickets to win the match so Rohit choosed 6 different bowlers to bowl first 6 overs of power play.

But Mumbai’s fortunes changed against a team that handed them three defeats this season and despite posting a lowly 129 for eight, the lowest in an IPL final by a team batting first. Jaydev (Unadkat) has been extraordinary, so has been Rahul Tripathi and (Manoj) Tiwary.

But the pressure seemed to get to Supergiant in the last over as Tiwary holed out to long on and Smith threw away his wicket off the next ball while attempting to clear Ambati Rayudu at sweeper cover. And (Pandya brothers) Hardik and Krunal give us that balance to play with five bowlers because of the way they bat and bowl.

It was some exceptional death bowling by Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson and Jasprit Bumrah which did the trick for Rohit in a match where the two-time champions were completely off-colour in the first half of the game. It was because of Krunal’s late hitting (three fours and two sixes) that MI managed to reach close to 130 after being reduced to 79 for 7.

“Whatever we planned, whatever we executed was fantastic”. In the first half, RPS bowlers, propelled by Jaydev Unadkat (2/19), provided the ideal platform by restricting the bigwigs to a below-par score of 129/8. Many took to Twitter to voice their opinions, including musician Mick Jagger. Who knows where we’ll be next year.

He (Johnson) was bowling against the wind. Captain Steve Smith and dependable Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship.

He helped his side to second in the group stages before returning to England duty, while Pune went on to lose the 2017 final by one run.

As a result, the team won the championship, marking their third win in the IPL.

The two banned franchises – Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals – are all set to come back in the next edition of the league, having served two year suspensions for their involvement in 2013 spot-fixing saga. On the eve of the match, MI skipper Rohit Sharma had exclaimed that this season had not been about individual brilliance.

Even though it was a low-scoring match, fans got to witness a real mouthwatering game.