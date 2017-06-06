Iran official blames Trump visit for Qatar rift

A large portion of the airspace in the region is controlled by Bahrain, and primary routes in and out of Qatar require utilization of Saudi airspace, Bahraini airspace, or both.

Qatar is rich in oil and gas but it doesn’t really produce its own food – nearly all of comes from Saudi Arabia. It also banned Saudi commercial and private air operators from serving Qatar. In recent weeks, Qatar has apparently evicted Hamas activists from its country, and is fighting an unlikely duo, Israel-Saudi Arabia to get the United States to move its base from Qatar.

“They are kind of putting them under sanctions”.

While Gulf countries have pulled their ambassadors from Doha in the past and even blocked Qatar’s borders, analyst Saeed Wahabi called Monday’s coordinated blockade new and “shockingly aggressive”.

Under King Salman, Saudi Arabia played an important and stabilizing role in the Middle East, including Syria.

Like other Gulf nations, Qatar is an American ally. “That is going to be reduced tremendously”.

It also followed weeks of rising tensions between Doha and its neighbours, including Qatari accusations of a concerted media campaign against it and the alleged hacking of its official news agency.

Expressing its “deep concern”, the Sudanese foreign ministry urged the leaders of these countries to stay calm and resolve the crisis. Qatar Airways suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia and will presumably conduct flights to Western capitals via Iran. “I think it will really have an impact if it lasts any time“.

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar. Wahabi said Qatar has been unwilling to enforce restrictions on terrorism financing and to partner with the us on counterterrorism the way Saudi Arabia has.

Qatar had no immediate comment.

Aggressive Iranian support of Shiite groups throughout the Sunni Arab nations has had a destabilizing effect on the region.

The diplomatic crisis kicked off just days after the Qatar News Agency (QNA) was attacked by anonymous hackers, who published false remarks attributed to Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani. Qatari officials blamed the comments on hackers. West Texas Intermediate futures settled 26 cents or 0.55 percent lower at $47.40. U.S. Many analysts don’t expect a resolution until at least the beginning of July.

Maj. Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway told The Associated Press in a statement Monday that USA military aircraft continue to fly missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria despite the rift. He made the comments in Australia, where he is attending an worldwide meeting.

US military operations in Qatar include the Combined Air Operations Center, which coordinates anti-ISIS air operations; the Pentagon’s Al Udeid air base, which is used to launch air missions and stage supplies as well as house the forward headquarters of US Central Command. The diplomatic broadside threatens the global prestige of Qatar, home to a large United States military base and set to host 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, US’ forward base of its CENTCOM is stationed in Qatar since 2003 when it was tossed out by Saudi Arabia.

Oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups – some backed by regional arch-rival Iran – and broadcasting their ideology, an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.