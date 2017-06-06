Is Apple Ready To Unveil Smart Speaker?

To be “smart”, the latest product in Apple’s portfolio, known as HomePod, comes with a A8 microprocessor chip, the same power engine in the company’s flagship iPhone smartphone and iPad tablet computer. The smart speaker is available in Space Gray and White color variants and will be released in December this year in select markets such as the US, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

HomePod is deemed a more expensive competitor of Echo, which was released two years ago. Yes, “Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home may well be announced on Monday”, The Verge writes.

The company said its App Store has so far paid out $70 billion to developers, of which 30 per cent was made past year. It can also read the news, play podcasts, send messages and complete other tasks. That means the device can do anything from playing music to dimming the living room lights when users talk to it. The speaker also has spatial awareness and energy detection technology so that it can automatically adjust the speaker’s volume depending on how far away the listener is from the device. It’s a new smart speaker that it’ll start selling in December for $349. That’s where the HomePod is expected to step in, Schiller said.