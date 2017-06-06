Is Buying Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Here a Winning Strategy?

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) has the market capitalization of $3.02 Billion. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock. Hbk L P has invested 0.03% in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI). $76,208 worth of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares were sold by CHARNAS ROBERT. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. The current share price indicate that stock is -5.16% away from its one year high and is moving 20.81% ahead of its 52-week low. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.61. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.0% in the third quarter. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,143 shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $48.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock.

Biotech stocks Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) and TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) have had big years, both sporting 2017 gains of more than 180%. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $195,000. The consensus recommendation by Thomson Reuters analysts is Outperform and their mean rating for the stock is 2.45 on scale of 1-5. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) has risen 23.65% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Elsewhere, analysts are mostly bullish on PBYI stock, with four out of five rating it a “strong buy”. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.09. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of USA and worldwide trademark & copyright legislation.

More interesting news about Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc Buys Deere, Puma Biotechnology Inc, Abbott …" published on May 16, 2017 as well as Labusinessjournal.com's news article titled: "Puma Biotechnology Stock Slumps as Regulatory VP Departs Before FDA Review" with publication date: May 08, 2017.

On Saturday, the company presented positive results from an ongoing Phase II clinical trial (Translational Breast Cancer Research Consortium TBCRC 022) of Puma’s investigational drug PB272 (neratinib) for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that has metastasized to the brain.