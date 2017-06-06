ISIS claims Manila casino attack

Internal security officers, who don’t carry weapons, didn’t try to engage the suspect, fearing escalation of the situation, he said.

Their bodies were found on the second floor of the building, spread across the casino area, the hallways and a bathroom, police said.

MANILA Security experts and patrons at a Philippines casino on Friday expressed alarm at the apparent ease with which a lone gunman was able gain entry to the building before opening fire and starting a blaze that killed more than 30 people. He says either the suspect lost in the casino and wanted to get his money back, or went “totally nuts”. The clashes began after state enforcers tried to capture Isnilon Hapilon, a commander of the Abu Sayyaf militant group who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

“They can always claim whatever they want to claim”, said Oscar Albayalde, police chief for the Manila area.

The gunman managed to escape police due to the thick smoke and disappeared into the complex, leading to a manhunt that lasted ’til dawn. The room was carpeted and the tables, highly combustible, ” Albayalde added.

Resorts World Manila‏ said the shooting triggered a lockdown, and that it was working with police in the case.

Thirty-six bodies were found inside a casino in the Philippine capital today after a masked man burst in with an automatic rifle and set fire to a gaming room, authorities said, but insisted it was not a terrorist attack.

After attempting to flee with the casino’s gambling chips, the gunman left the casino to a room in an adjoining hotel, where he holed himself up before taking his own life, Resorts World COO Stephen Reilly said in a presser conference on Thursday. About 70 people in total were injured. However, it was not mentioned whether the two additional victims were hotel guests or employees. “ISIS!” when the gunfire began.

Ronald Romualdo, a maintenance worker at Resorts World, said he and his colleagues heard gunshots and saw people smashing the windows on the second and third floors to escape.

Rejecting the claim, police said there was “no truth” to the assertion.

Dela Rosa, Police chief said there had been no specific, credible terror threat in Manila so far.

We reiterate that there was only one gunman involved in this senseless, senseless attack.

Dela Rosa said there had been no reports of hostage taking, although the gunman had not yet been caught.

Videos posted on social media showed people running in terror amid loud bangs as the gunman opened fire.

But police told reporters that the man acted alone and didn’t shoot anyone he encountered, pointing his gun upward when he fired some shots.

Abayalde says the guards at the door ran away after seeing the armed man.

Ms Jeri Ann Santiago, who works in the emergency room at the San Juan de Dios hospital, said patients were suffering from smoke inhalation and some had fractures.