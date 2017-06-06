Islamic state claims responsibility for Australia attack

Australian police have said they are treating a deadly shooting and siege in Melbourne as a terrorist incident, after the so-called Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Victoria state police Deputy Commissioner Andrew Crisp said police were called to an apartment building in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton in response to reports of an explosion and discovered the body of a man in the lobby. In December of that year a gunman killed two hostages during a 17-hour siege at a popular Sydney cafe.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he would speak with state leaders Friday about changing state laws so that unsafe criminals like Khayre were not released from prison early on parole.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the victim who died, a building employee, was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

An Australian policewoman directs traffic near emergency services vehicles near the site of where a gunman was shot dead after holding a woman hostage in Melbourne, Australia June 5, 2017.

It is understood Khayre cut off his parole Global Positioning System security ankle bracelet on Monday to avoid having his movements monitored.

Mr Ashton said there was no indication at this stage that Khayre’s actions were planned in concert with others.

Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull on Tuesday said that police were treating the attack as “an act of terrorism“.

But instead he left the apartment and began shooting at police.

Khayre was revealed to have a longstanding criminal record, including a 2012 violent burglary incident leading to the man being sentenced to five years prison.

In a 2009 interview with Fairfax Media following his nephew’s arrest over a planned terror attack, Ibrahim said Yacqub had fallen in with boys who were a “bad influence” while in Year 12 and he had lost contact with the boy after turning him in to police for stealing his auto.

The police identified the gunman as Yacqub Khayre, an Australian citizen with a long criminal record who came to the country from Somalia as a child refugee.

The man also called the Channel Seven newsroom, with Nicole telling us a woman first spoke to her.

“He was known to have connections – at least in the past – with violent extremism”. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten are right to question whether parole and bail settings might need to be adjusted, but it is also important that they urge community unity, and that they model it by not turning a tragedy into an opportunity to score political points.

A teenager killed a Sydney police officer in October 2015 in what was considered a “politically motivated” attack.

The group has claimed responsibility for a wave of deadly incidents in the United Kingdom, including the weekend attack in London that left seven people dead and nearly 50 injured.