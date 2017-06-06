Israeli authorities have incarcerated hundreds of thousands of Palestinians since 1967, the majority after trials in military courts, which have a near-100 percent conviction rate.

The Israeli air force won the war in its first hour by bombing Egypt’s war planes and military airfields at 8 o’clock on the morning of June 5, 1967, and proceeding to wipe out the air forces of Jordan and Syria.

More than 6,00,000 settlers live among 2.9 million Palestinians in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, with frequent outbreaks of violence. In a matter of six days, Israel doubled its territory, acquired strategic depth and, for the religious-minded, fulfilled Biblical prophecies. The Arabs suffered at least 20,000 dead in comparison to fewer than 1,000 Israeli fatalities.

The Sinai nuclear bomb plan is “the last secret of the 1967 war”, Cohen told the NYT. While the Egyptians and Syrians temporarily regained territory lost in 1967 and restored Arab dignity, Israel, rearmed by the United States, retook this territory. The peace with Egypt was concluded in 1979.

The settlements, deemed illegal under global law, are seen as a key obstacle to peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel also revoked the residency of over 130,000 Palestinians in the West Bank and 14,565 in East Jerusalem since 1967, largely on the basis that they had been away too long.

Al-Quds and al-Hayat al-Jadida reported that 16-year-old Palestinian teen Nouf Infiat, from the town of Yabad in the Jenin area in the West Bank, who died in an Israeli hospital of wounds sustained on Thursday after being shot by Israeli forces following an alleged stabbing attack, was laid to rest. Settlers planted in Gaza were evacuated in 2005 while more than 20,000 Israelis have settled in the Syrian Golan. One of the regulars, Israeli contractor Ariel Schneider, believes Palestinians don’t need a state. This remains the main alternative to indefinite occupation, continuing colonisation of Palestinian land, repression, and denial of the Palestinian right to self-determination. And so I think that what he did want to do is make sure that he wasn’t interrupting the negotiations that are happening with the peace process. Palestinian armed groups have carried out scores of lethal attacks on civilians and launched thousands of rocket attacks on Israeli civilian areas, also in violation of worldwide humanitarian law. Discriminatory burdens, including making it almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain building permits in East Jerusalem and in the 60 percent of the West Bank under exclusive Israeli control (Area C), have effectively forced Palestinians to leave their homes or to build at the risk of seeing their “unauthorized” structures bulldozed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded that the Palestinians, who view prisoners as national heroes, stop paying stipends to them and their families, and USA lawmakers have warned that Palestinian funding could be cut off unless Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas halts the practice.

Armed Palestinian groups also committed war crimes during these conflicts and at other times, including rocket attacks targeting Israeli population centers. This figure has dropped from 60% between 2014-16. Israeli control has held back the Palestinian economy, making decent-paying jobs in the territories scarce.

After decades of failure to rein in abuses associated with the occupation, the worldwide community should take more active measures to hold Israeli and Palestinian authorities to their obligations under global human rights and humanitarian law. His hometown of Salfit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank lies in darkness.