Israel sees “opportunity” to cooperate with Arab countries amid Qatar diplomatic crisis

In a brief news conference following the meeting, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said they wanted to strengthen bilateral ties, expand their counterterrorism efforts under the auspices of a new Saudi anti-terrorism center and work with U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently attended a summit in Riyadh.

Gulf Arab states and Egypt have already long resented Qatar’s support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood which they regard as a unsafe political enemy. Saudi Arabia had also expected Egypt to send ground troops to help the coalition it is leading against Shiite rebels in Yemen, but Cairo has balked.

Oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups – some backed by regional arch-rival Iran – and broadcasting their ideology, an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.

Saudi Arabia said it took the decision to cut diplomatic ties due to Qatar’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilizing the region” including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and groups supported by Iran in the kingdom’s restive Eastern Province. They’ve ordered Qatari diplomats to leave in 48 hours and other Qatari nationals to pack up in two weeks. Afterwards, the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the agency’s site was hacked and the emir’s speech was published by hackers and had nothing to do with the Qatari leader.

Iran saw America pulling the strings. And Saudi Arabia is shutting its border with Qatar.

Qatar denies funding extremist groups.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in Sydney on Monday that the spat would not effect the fight against Islamist militants and that Washington has encouraged its Gulf allies to resolve their differences. Libya and Yemen followed with similar announcements. Qatar Airways announced on Monday evening that it has suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia with immediate affect.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have banned Qatari flights from their airports and airspace. “Qatar, more often than not, seems to forge its relationships along Islamist lines”. Saudi Arabia said it would begin blocking all Qatari flights at midnight. At that time, travel links were maintained and Qataris were not expelled.

Qatar, which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is home to some 10,000 American troops, criticized the move as a “violation of its sovereignty”. It has for years presented itself as a mediator and power broker for the region’s many disputes.

Gulf analyst David Roberts, an assistant professor at King’s College London and the author of Qatar: Securing the Global Ambitions of a City-State, says whether or not the alleged comments that led to the current rift are true, “These comments attributed to Emir Tamim effectively voiced all the policies and issues that everyone thought Qatar was doing anyway”. “(They) have made a decision to deal with Qatar’s alternative approach on the assumption that they will have the (Trump) administration’s backing”.

Qatar long has faced criticism from its Arab neighbors over its support of Islamists.