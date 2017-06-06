It’s Here: Apple’s First Smart Speaker, the HomePod

Apple’s John Ternus speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017. Running Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, the device is clearly meant to go head to head with the current leading smart speaker, Amazon’s Echo.

After months of speculation, Apple has finally unveiled its answer to the Amazon Echo: the Siri-powered HomePod. HomePod responds to other questions Apple users have been asking Siri for years, such as requests for the weather.

Apple was a bit more coy about the features that will set HomePod apart from its competition.

It’s also hooked up to your Apple Music account, so out of the box the HomePod is smart enough to know your musical tastes and playlists.

Apple says its looking to “reinvent” the way we listen to music in the home.

Apple will begin shipping the HomePod to the United States, Britain and Australia in December.

Apple is touting the fact that the HomePod is packed with drivers, delivering superior audio to the Amazon Echo and competitors like Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Home. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year.

It is the first new device Apple has announced in nearly three years. HomePod might also have some unique appeal to folks who’ve invested in Apple’s burgeoning HomeKit smart home ecosystem. Apple said all communications are encrypted. Presumably, more information will be made available soon.

Apple also released a software kit so developers could infuse augmented reality into applications for iPhones or iPads. The tablets run the new A10X Fusion processor, with a six-core CPU and 12-core GPU for what Apple says is up to 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics than its A9X, while still providing up to ten hours battery life.

WWDC is Apple’s annual pitch to software engineers to continue building programs for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Siri, meanwhile, is getting a new voice.

The latest version of Apple’s Safari browser will be able to stop automatically playing videos as well as online trackers used for advertisers. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

Apple has been rumoured to be developing its own mobile chip to handle machine learning tasks.

Apple also revealed new safety systems for using iPhones within cars, featuring an enhanced “do not disturb” function.

Apple is also bringing the ability to pay back a friend or other individual through its payment service, Apple Pay.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, said on stage that the product has been in the works for “years”.

Ortutay reported from NY.