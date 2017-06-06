J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Shares Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $7 target in Monday, September 21 report. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $7 target. The consensus recommendation for stock is 2.80. The 16 analysts gave Hold ratings in recent rating and 1 stands at “Underweight” position. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Underperform” on Thursday, August 27. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 15 by Robert W. Baird. The Financial Architects Inc holds 63,786 shares with $530,000 value, up from 10,500 last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,155 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. The stock has relative volume of 0.60. (NYSE:JCP) has 304.83 million outstanding shares among them 302.90 million shares have been floated in market exchange. J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) has declined 40.00% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2016Q3. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of J C Penney Company in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 97 Increased: 87 New Position: 57. 247.74 million shares or 5.69% less from 262.69 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for J. C. Penney Company, Inc. the EPS stands at 0.06 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be -0.21, suggesting the stock exceeded the analysts’ expectations. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 224,857 shares. Equities analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 179,449 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JC Penney has a B2B plan” on May 19, 2017, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “JC Penney’s “smart” B2B push into hotels is an encouraging sign for investors” published on May 18, 2017, Marketwatch.com published: “Retail stocks take another beating as JC Penney falls to record low” on May 12, 2017. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on J C Penney Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP). 13,839 are held by Qs Ltd Company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in J C Penney Company by 33.6% in the first quarter.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The market capitalization of the company is at $1.49 Billion. A negative earnings surprise will usually result in a decline in share price. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website. The stock had previously closed at $4.34. Vetr cut J C Penney Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.76 target price for the company.in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Holding Company (JCP). These ratios are important while doing valuation of the company or the shares of the company. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,532 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 505,800 shares. Stifel Financial owns 4.03 million shares. Janus Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 106,100 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JCP) gained 1.24% with the closing price of $4.89. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0.35% or 373,606 shares. (NYSE:JPM). Andra Ap holds 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The insider Erdoes Mary E. sold $3.01 million.

