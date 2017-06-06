J.Crew gets new CEO; Mickey Drexler still chairman

It is truly the end of an era at J.Crew: Mickey Drexler, the brand’s longtime CEO, is stepping down.

Mr. Brett most recently served as President of West Elm, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio, since 2010, where he oversaw all aspects of the brand.

Drexler will pass the baton to James Brett, an executive with more than 25 years of retail experience.

Drexler, 72, who hailed from The Gap, where he is credited with that company’s long run of success, had initiated a search for his replacement more than a year ago, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Drexler continued, “Jim has a proven track record of pushing for innovation and growing omni-channel brands”.

Drexler, whose 10 percent stake makes him the largest individual investor in J.Crew, will remain chairman of the NY company. The move comes as the future of J. Crew seems to be in flux, and just months after Jenna Lyons, the creative yin to Drexler’s business minded yang, stepped down as the company’s creative director and president.

Drexler first joined J. Crew in 2003 after he was abruptly fired from rival Gap (gps) a year earlier. “There’s excitement about J. Crew and [sister brand] Madewell – brands that people love and admire”. Lyons’s fashion-forward prep had ultimately become too eccentric and expensive for J.Crew’s once-loyal customers. Online retailers have also begun to eat away at brick-and-mortar chains like J.Crew. E-commerce built brands are more nimble as it relates to marketing and distributing to newer, web-savvy millennial customers.

Drexler come to J. Crew after turning around Gap in the 1990s.

“Given elevated leverage, deteriorating operating trends and negative cash flow projections, debt restructuring risk is increasing in advance of J.Crew’s May 2019 holdco note maturity ($567 million due)”, Fitch said, predicting that the company will lose between $50 million and $60 million of free cash flow in 2017.

J.Crew’s sales fell 6% to $2.3 billion past year, according to its most recent annual report.