James Corden, host of the “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on CBS, has scrapped the opening sequence for a series of episodes scheduled to broadcast from London from June 6 to June 9, according to the Hollywood Reporter. But the timing of its arrival – just days after the deadly attacks Saturday that left seven dead in the British capital – has forced the British host and the show’s producers to make a major adjustment to the planned opening sequence.

“We’d already shot 80 percent of it, but we’ve chose to recalibrate it”, Corden told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re going to work tonight and tomorrow on how we will open the show”.

From his London set, he added, “It’s taken my breath away a little bit – it’s just dawning on me quite how ambitious we’re being”. At the same time, however, he says there is something special about the timing.

Corden’s guests include Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Rus ssell Brand and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington.

But they hope viewers’ takeaway from the three episodes will be their ambitiousness, including new Carpool Karaoke with British singer Ed Sheeran and “Corden’s Crosswalk The Musical: Mary Poppins“.

Corden, a London native, planned to film “The Late Late Show” in the city beginning Tuesday, but the incident pushed producers to alter plans for the show’s special London edition. “This is an achievement beyond our wildest dreams”. “It’s a relentless “reach out and circle back” to the point where you think nothing is ever actually happening”.